Maria Menounos shares excitement over co-hosting FOX’s NYE party

It’s almost time to party like it’s 2020. New Year’s Eve is tomorrow, and we can’t wait to see what’s going down in Times Square. Maria Menounos is back to co-host Fox’s annual broadcast, and she told Deco all about the biggest party in the USA.

The countdown is on! FOX is ready to ring in 2020 from the Big Apple with Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos.

There’s no party like a New Year’s Eve party, and Maria is super excited to be back for the third year in a row.

Maria Menounos: “When I went out the first time, I realized how electric, how exciting. It’s an energy you can’t even really properly describe, and that’s why you see people standing out there all day, all night, in diapers, no bathroom.”

This year’s star-studded event will feature tons of performances, including LL Cool J, The Chainsmokers and the Backstreet Boys!

2019 also happens to be the end of the decade, so Maria told us FOX’s New Year’s Eve party is kicking things up a notch.

Maria Menounos: “We are the fun show, so we like to combine a little bit of everything.”

The Village People (singing): “It’s fun to stay at the YMCA.”

Maria Menounos: “We’re going to try to break a world record in Times Square with the largest YMCA dance, led by the Village People themselves live.”

This year’s broadcast is super special for Maria because she’s getting another co-host. And she loves this guy!

Maria Menounos: “We’ve got Rob Gronkowski — Super Bowl champ, New England Patriots — and, of course, one of my favorite players ever coming into town. We’re excited. It’s gonna be a big night.”

We already know Rob’s gonna be in town for the Super Bowl in February. He’s throwing an epic party in Miami Beach. But what about Maria?

Maria Menounos: “I will be in Miami for Super Bowl, and there’s no Super Bowl like Miami. I’ve been to the Super Bowl there before, and it’s so much fun.”

We can’t wait for all things Super Bowl either. Maria also told Deco what she’s looking forward to in 2020.

Maria Menounos: “My New Year’s resolution this year is to be more bold in every area of my life, and so I’m gonna start with my wardrobe on New Year’s Eve. So tune in for that.”

“FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square” kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.