(WSVN) - How does seafood sound for dinner? We’ve got a dish with a sweet breakfast ingredient in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Sunny Oh
The Restaurant: Sushi Garage, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Maple Miso Sea Bass
Ingredients for sea bass / garnish:
4 Piece of Chilean sea bass (7 oz each)
4 oz Soy sauce
Basil (handful chopped)
2 Cucumbers
4 pc Shitake star
4 pc Breakfast radish
4 Baby Bok choy
3 oz Micro arugula topping
Ingredients for sauce:
3 tbsp Maple Syrup
3 tbsp Shiro Miso (white miso paste)
3 tbsp Granulated Sugar
2.5 tbsp Mirin
Method of Preparation for the marinade:
- In a double boiler, add miso soybean paste and mirin cooking sake.
- Add maple syrup and brown sugar. Stir well on medium-high heat about an hour.
- When it’s done, let it cool to room temperature.
- Reserve some of the marinade for serving.
Method of Preparation:
- Put the sea bass fillets into the marinade and marinate in the refrigerator for a day and a half to two days. This will allow the marinade to adhere to the fish.
- When you’re ready to cook, add a little extra marinade to the sea bass, then cook in the oven at 450 degrees for about 15 minutes.
Method of Preparation for the garnish:
- Slice cucumbers with mandolin
- Slice radish with mandolin
- Star shitake mushroom with a knife
- Blanch then sauté halved Bok choy with shitake until cooked
- Place Bok choy on top of the cucumbers then place fish on top of the Bok choy and finish with sauce then garnish (3 oz Micro arugula topping)
Sushi Garage Las Olas
500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 100
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
www.sushigarage.com
954-727-3533
