Maple Crusted Salmon/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Seafood lovers, listen up! We’ve got a treat for you that’s quick, easy and full of great flavor. Salmon’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Maple Crusted Salmon

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds salmon fillets

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1 tbs. sweet paprika

1 tbs. raw brown sugar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 tbs. pure maple syrup

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to broil.

In a bowl, mix together the chili powder, paprika, sugar and salt to make a rub.

Sprinkle over the top of salmon fillets and rub it in. Drizzle the maple syrup over the top as well.

Place the salmon on a prepared baking sheet and broil for seven to eight minutes. The length of time in the oven depends on the thickness of your fillets. When the maple syrup is bubbling and crusty, it should be done. Remove and serve.

To Plate:

Slice fillets, serve with a fresh salad and enjoy!

Serves: 4

