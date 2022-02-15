The Super Bowl wasn’t just a celebrity affair for those performing with the game in their backyard — tons of Hollywood stars showed up and thanks to social media, Deco got a front row seat!

Rock on!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson didn’t just get to attend the Super Bowl, he got to walk onto the field and kick it off!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “It’s time for the Super Bowl!”

Lebron James, JLo and Ben Affleck, Jay-Z and Charlize Theron were all there too!

Speaking of Charlize, she attended the game with her friend’s hubby.

But don’t worry, no drama there.

Ryan Reynolds got to catch up with his old pal Will Ferrell, and Drake brought his whole crew to the game.

Carbi B and Offset jammed out!

Then he surprised her with some Valentine’s Day love.

Cardi B: “He loves me for real! You love me for real! You love me. Stop doing that face like you cute.”

Back at the game, Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan set hearts a-flutter by hanging out together.

Kanye West made it a family affair by bringing his kids.

Kanye West: “Yo, we got good seats, Northy. Ain’t these good seats?”

Katy Perry wouldn’t hold her tongue.

Rebel Wilson got to sit on the green and hang out with Adam Devine, Issa Rae and Ludacris.

Nina Dobrev and her olympian bf Shaun White, too.

Lizzo dressed for the occasion, and like the rest of us, couldn’t get enough of the halftime show.

