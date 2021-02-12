Mandarin Oriental Miami rings in Chinese New Year with fab food, drinks and lion dance show

The Chinese New Year falls on Friday. What could be better than that — falling on a Friday?

Well, I guess a few things, like fabulous food, delicious drinks and traditional Chinese entertainment at one of the best hotels in all of SoFlo.

Happy Chinese New Year!

At the Mandarin Oriental Miami, the festivities start right when you walk in.

Shara Kirton, Mandarin Oriental Miami: “There are red lanterns hanging from the ceiling. There’s a giant lucky tree with red envelopes dangling from each stem.”

Yeah, we need all the luck we can get in 2021.

Shara Kirton: “[Guests] go to the front desk. pick up an envelope. write down their intentions for 2021.”

Then, hang them up.

I went with a couple of practical options, and then one for me.

Just make sure to pick a lower branch if you weren’t lucky in the height department.

But what’s any New Year’s celebration without entertainment?

Shara Kirton: “We have our traditional lion dance performances, but this year, for 2021, we are kicking it up a notch.”

The Lee Koon Kung Lion Dance Team perform Friday at MO Bar + Lounge, and again Saturday at La Mar by Gaston Acurio.

While I may have had some some luck on the drums, the lion dance…

Alex Miranda: “I’m terrible! Happy New Year, but I’m going to leave it to the experts.”

I need a drink. Take me to the bar!

Shara Kirton: “In honor of the Year of the Ox, we have an Oxley Gin-based cocktail called Sip for Luck.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m just hoping that I’m lucky by Valentine’s Day so it’s not another year of drinking alone.”

Well, that sounded pretty depressing. On to the food!

Shara Kirton: “MO Bar + Lounge is offering delicious Asian-inspired dishes, including pork and shrimp shumai, and dan dan noodles, which is my favorite.”

Over at the restaurant…

Shara: “The long life noodles and ming pao steamed buns.”

Hmmm. I may have to rethink that one intention from earlier.

The way you say “Happy New Year” in Cantonese is “kung hei fat choy,” and I gotta say, at the Mandarin Oriental Miami, it’s a very happy Chinese New Year.

FOR MORE INFO:

MO Bar + Lounge

La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Mandarin Oriental Miami

500 Brickell Key Drive

Miami, FL 33131

305-913-8358

