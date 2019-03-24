Mandarin Orange Chicken/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Chicken makes a great meal because it’s so versatile. Today’s recipe gives us a little taste of the Far East! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Mandarin Orange Chicken

Ingredients:

2 lbs. skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cubed

1 cup broccoli florets, steamed

1 cup sliced mushrooms (fresh)

2 tbs. butter

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

2 cups orange juice

1 small can mandarin orange slices

1/4 cup sliced green onions

Toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Heat a skillet on the stove top and melt the butter. Add the cubed chicken breasts, sprinkle on the poultry seasoning and sauté until it’s a light golden brown.

Take the chicken out of the pan and add the sliced mushrooms. Let them cook in the pan juices and butter. When they’re cooked through, take them out of the pan as well.

Add flour to the orange juice and mix well. Pour the mixture into the pan and let it simmer until it reduces down. Once the sauce starts to thicken up, add the chicken and mushrooms back in, then stir in the steamed broccoli florets and mix well. Add sliced green onions and the Mandarin orange slices. Coat everything well with the orange sauce.

To Plate:

Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and enjoy!

Serves: 4

