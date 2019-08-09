Man proposes to girlfriend before Dolphins preseason game

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins kicked off their preseason action Thursday night, but the excitement began before the game did — when one man put his feelings on display on the field and proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Cellphone video captured the Dolphins fan dropping down on one knee on the sidelines after snapping a picture with cornerback Walt Aikens, right before the preseason game started.

As hoped for, the girlfriend said yes.

The couple later told 7News they’re friends with Aikens, who helped make the special moment happen.

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, had another reason to celebrate when the Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons later that night.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.