Man hospitalized after jumping off balcony at AAA during Drake concert

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a man to the hospital after he fell from the second floor at the American Airlines Arena during a Drake concert.

According to City of Miami Police, the man, a habitual trespasser in the area, jumped off the balcony when a security guard spotted him, Tuesday night.

Fire rescue units transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries that were not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, the man will face.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.