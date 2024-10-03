MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital following a reported shooting in Miami, and friends of the victim said he is a popular Cuban performer.

City of Miami Police units responded to reports shooting near Jackson Memorial Hospital, in the area of Ninth Avenue and Northwest 17th Street, at around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, officers arrived to find the man in the back seat of a black Mercedes-Benz, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

It remains unclear whether the head wound was self-inflicted or whether the person was shot at.

The man was rushed to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Friends of the victim who gathered outside JHM told 7News the man is popular reggaeton artist El Taiger from Cuba.

El Taiger, born José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, has over a million followers on Instagram.

However, Miami Police have not confirmed the man’s identity.

Late Thursday afternoon, JMH officials said the man is listed in critical condition.

7News cameras captured more than a dozen friends of the victim outside the hospital. Other singers are among the people who have come to JMH.

Roads are currently closed on Northwest 17th Street between Eighth and 10th Avenues as police conduct their investigation. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.