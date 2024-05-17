SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught up in a “vigilante-style” sting operation faced a judge.

Moises Flores-Coello appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday morning. The 24-year-old faces a charge of traveling in or out of state to meet a minor.

The suspect was caught when online influencers Vitaly and Adin Ross set up a sting operation in a Southeast Miami-Dade home earlier this week.

Prosecutors said Flores-Coello went to the rented home to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old boy he’d been chatting with online.

Miami-Dade Police officers later arrested him.

Flores-Coello posted bond. Glazer ordered him to refrain from having unsupervised contact with minors.

