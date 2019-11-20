Don’t you love it when you go out to dinner to try a new restaurant and everything you taste just blows you away? I do! It just happened recently when the “Hubs” and I went to Mama Joon. It wasn’t easy to find. Even our ride share driver’s GPS got it wrong (damn you construction!) but once we found it we were so happy we did.

This little gem is located inside the Life House Collins Park Hotel on Miami Beach. It’s just behind the hotel lobby in a beautiful atrium style room (hiiiiiigh ceilings) with seating outside as well as on their patio. The menu is pretty simple: Mediterranean home style dishes with Lebanese, Greek and some Southern Italian influences.

The dishes at Mama Joon are meant to be shared. We started with “Mama’s Mezze” – a sampler of favorite dips and dishes including house-made marinated feta, babaganoush, falafal, tabouli and, my favorite, fried chickpeas. It’s served with manousheh a crispy, chewy flatbread topped and baked with za’atar, an aromatic spice blend.

I could’ve gone home happy after Mama’s Mezze, but the hits kept on coming. We moved on to a crispy fresh Beet Salad, a hearty Roasted Cauliflower and Halloumi cheese served on an avocado flatbread. And even though at this point I was full I couldn’t walk away from the last 2 dishes: Za’atar Spiced Chicken and Grilled Lamb Chops. The dishes on the menu range from $14 to $32.

Some of the Mama Joon recipes are family favorite’s from the hotel’s owner. Executive Chef Harry Capacetti has added his own personal touch and the result is a magical menu served in a warm, friendly space. All I can say is Mama would be proud.

Mama Joon

Life House Collins Park

2216 Park Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 460-1685

www.lifehousehotels.com

Follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat @belkysnerey

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.