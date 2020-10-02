Maluma celebrates Miami in Ocean Drive Magazine’s October issue

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Colombian superstar Maluma is heating things up on the big screen and for Ocean Drive Magazine.

At 26 years old, the singer sure has made a name for himself.

He’s already snagged a Grammy nomination, topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart twice and got steamy with J-Lo in music videos.

Maluma is now on the October cover of Ocean Drive Magazine for its men’s fashion issue.

He took Deco Drive behind the scenes of the sizzling photoshoot, which took place at a luxurious pad right on the beach.

Maluma was styled in Fendi, Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton — and that’s just to name a few.

“Miami has also been the epicenter of my career and my music from the beginning,” Maluma said.

During the shoot, he talked about Miami’s culture, diversity and vibrance.

As a current Miami resident — at least for the moment — Maluma said South Florida feels like home.

“I feel it’s my alter ego,” he said. “That’s why I was so inspired by Miami and Miami Vice when making my new album Papi Juancho.”

Fans of J-Lo and Maluma are also getting new music videos.

The stars dropped their music videos for “Pa Ti” and “Lonely”.

The singles will be included in the stars’ upcoming romantic comedy, “Marry Me.”

The movie will hit the big screen on Valentine’s Day of 2021.

Ocean Drive’s October issue is now available.

