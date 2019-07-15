‘Making the Band’ is coming back to MTV in 2020

(CNN) — MTV is back in the band-making business.

The network and Sean “Diddy” Combs have announced the return of the network’s iconic reality series, “Making the Band,” the show that had a hand in the creation of bands like Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

Combs announced the return on his social media.

“With ‘Making the Band,’ myself and MTV, we created something special. We empowered young talent from all over the world,” he said. “No matter what hood they was from or what background they was from, everybody got a chance…I loved it. It was, like, one of the happiest times in my life.”

“Making the Band” is set to return to TV in 2020.

The “Making the Band” franchise began on ABC in 2000 with late boy band mogul Lou Pearlman at the helm and on the search for the next popular all-male group. It led to the formation of the group O-Town and three seasons of the show focused on the band’s story.

The latter two of those seasons aired on MTV. Combs oversaw three other iterations of the series on MTV, where the show aired until 2009.

Video submissions are now being accepted on social media with #MTBCasting, Combs said.

