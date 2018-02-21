Make it your own at Miami Pizza School

One of the great things about pizza is somebody else makes it for you. But let’s say you want to whip up a pie on your own — where can you learn how to do it? Deco’s Chris Van Vliet has all the delicious details.

When I was in college, I thought that making your own pizza meant taking it out of the freezer, putting it into the microwave and pushing start. Now you can enroll in a school that shows you how to actually make a pizza. Welcome to pizza school.

Jerry Seinfeld (as himself on ‘Seinfeld’): “With all due respect, I can’t imagine anyone, in any walk of life, under any circumstance, wanting to make their own pizza pie.”

Jerry Seinfeld couldn’t see the future of personal pizza making.

But Kramer could.

Michael Richards (as Kramer): “We give you the dough. You smash it, you pound it, you fling it up in the air. And then you get to put your sauce, then you get to sprinkle your cheese, and then you slide it into the oven.”

That’s what folks are doing at Miami Pizza School inside Wynwood’s Mister O1 pizzeria.

Renato Viola, chef: “I’m gonna show how to make a really good pizza at home. The same quality that we have, we share here in our location, you can make at home.”

And you’ll be a pro after this three-hour class.

Renato Viola: “In Italy, I have my personal school. That’s where I teach the professional people that want to be a pizza maker.”

Before you get down to business, you first learn what’s really important in pizza making.

Renato Viola: “There are no secrets. You know if you use quality products and you put passion into what you’re doing, you can make a good pizza also at home.”

You start by mixing imported Italian flour and water to make the dough.

Then you roll it — and roll it — and roll it — until you get it right.

Any extra dough is wrapped for you to take home after class.

You know what helps the pizza making? Drinking.

Renato Viola: “We’re gonna drink a lot of wine, beer, have fun.”

Once you’ve stretched the dough to the right size, you add your sauce, your cheese and your toppings and pop that bad boy in the oven.

What kind of pie you make is strictly up to you.

Renato Viola: “Everybody is allowed to make their own pizza, and they can make all the pizza that we have on the menu.”

Everyone’s handiwork is passed around and enjoyed by their fellow classmates.

And for dessert, the chef makes a few Nutella pies.

When that’s done, he passes out “diplomas.”

Trust us, learning has never been this much fun.

Daniela, pizza maker: “You drink wine, you make pizza, you get to be like interactive and learn something. I think it’s amazing. I would do it every weekend.”

Axel, pizza maker: “Haha, we’re gonna do it again!”

There’s only room for 12 students in each class.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Pizza School at Wynwood’s Mister O1

1680 Michigan Ave #101

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 397-8189

http://www.mistero1.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.