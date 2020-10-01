Maheli Heli swimwear designed to help all body types look and feel their best

It’s pretty much always swimsuit season in SoFlo, but suiting up can be a stressful experience, so Deco’s trying on a local swimwear brand that’s all about helping you look and feel your best.

Sandra Bullock (as Gracie Hart): “I don’t have any breasts. My thighs. I should be wearing a muumuum really. Look, I have been avoiding this experience my entire life.”

Ever felt like that over the thought of wearing a swimsuit? Well, there’s a brand that’s got your back … and your front.

Rebecca Vazquez, Maheli Heli: “For us, every body is a swimsuit body, so if you have any kind of concern you think is just crazy or nobody can relate to you, like, I promise you, we have heard it before.”

Maheli Heli suits are made right here in SoFlo.

Rebecca Vazquez: “What we specialize in is customizing our styles to our customers’ body types.”

Their name is Hawaiian slang for mermaid, which kind of makes sense, since their goal is to help you make a splash.

Rebecca Vazquez: “If you’re wearing Maheli, you’re definitely comfortable, you feel flattered, and you feel like you are being held in place.”

Deco checked out some of Maheli Heli’s signature pieces — and got some pro tips on what styles work best for different body types.

Rebecca Vazquez: “For the tall, thin model, she really loved minimal coverage. We went with more high-waisted styles with little details on the side to accentuate her shape more.”

High-waisted bottoms also help you show off those long legs, and a one-strap top keeps everything looking proportional.

If you’re on the bustier side, but you want people to remember, “Hey hey, my eyes are up here,” then go with a one piece or a wide bandeau to elongate your torso.

Rebecca Vazquez: “We chose like a more minimizing top style, so that the focus is more like on her legs with the higher cut on the sides.”

Maheli Heli also has styles that are perfect for giving you a more defined waistline.

Rebecca Vazquez: “We do have pieces that have a band around your waist, so you can tie it to the back and give yourself an illusion of more curves.”

And if you’re curvy, you can rock a swimsuit without feeling insecure.

Rebecca Vazquez: “For a curvier body type, we always recommend a high-waisted and a longer top so that you have a little peek-a-boo of skin, and it still accentuates your waist, and it gives a little deep ‘V’ in the front, so you look a little bit thinner.”

Remember: it’s not just about what you’re wearing, but how you’re wearing it. Amen to that.

FOR MORE INFO

Maheli Heli Swimwear

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.