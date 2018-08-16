Madonna joins sexy-celebs-in-their-60s club

(CNN) — If anyone could put the “sex” in “sexagenarian” it would be Madonna.

The iconic singer turned 60 Thursday and celebrated on social media.

“In case someone forgot,” she wrote in a caption on a photo of herself which included a “birthday” hashtag.

There were also plenty of tributes to the pop star.

“Happy birthday to Lady @Madonna!!!,” singer Kylie Minogue tweeted. “I’m 14 years old, dancing and singing in my bedroom and she was just WOW!!! What a force and an inspiration. Enjoy your day Madonna!!!”

Happy birthday to Lady @Madonna!!! I’m 14 years old, dancing and singing in my bedroom and she was just WOW!!! What a force and an inspiration. Enjoy your day Madonna!!! 🎈🎤🍰 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 16, 2018

Happy birthday, @Madonna! I love you so much, I got married on your birthday. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 16, 2018

Sending love to our close personal best friend (in my mind at least). Happy bday @Madonna! pic.twitter.com/92CER9QVzI — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 16, 2018

But Madonna is not the only one repping the fabulous 60s in style.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest and most vibrant stars are also sexagenarians — including Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Richard Gere and Pam Grier.

