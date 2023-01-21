MIAMI (WSVN) - Madonna fans in Miami, your wish has been granted.

Due to overwhelming demand, the pop legend has added a second show in the Magic City for “The Celebration Tour.”

It will be her first South Florida performances since her seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach back in 2019.

Madonna is set to take the stage at Miami-Dade Arena on Saturday, Sep. 9, and now on Sunday, Sep. 10.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now on Live Nation.

