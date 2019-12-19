Macy’s in Dadeland Mall allows customers to shop for furniture using VR

‘Tis the season for furniture shopping, which can absolutely be a stressful headache. Technology is making the whole shopping process much easier, though,

and it happens to be the same kind of technology you’d use to play video games.

Whoa, this new virtual reality video game is so realistic!

OK, that’s not at all what’s going on here.

We’re at the Macy’s inside Dadeland Mall using VR for furniture shopping.

Joshua Feliciano, Macy’s Dadeland Store Manager: “The virtual reality at Dadeland has really enhanced our customer’s buying decision, and ultimately, impacted the way they shop for furniture now.”

The technology is created by a company called Marxent, which is based in St. Pete.

Beck Besecker, Marxent Founder & CEO: “We use 3D to help consumers be more confident in making a purchase. You’re getting ready to spend three, four, five thousand dollars or more, and the last thing you wanna do is make a decision you regret.”

Here’s the thing: the VR takes out a lot of the guesswork.

First, you create a room that’s just like one in your home, office, wherever.

Then, you see how pieces of furniture look and fit in that space.

Joshua Feliciano: “It’s almost as if they can test drive their furniture before actually having it delivered. We’re in the holiday season, it’s very busy, no one really has enough time. This streamlines the approach.”

Ideally, customers buy more furniture they’re going to keep, and you love your house.

It’s a win-win.

Anais Grullon, customer: “I think one of the biggest hurdles people face with purchasing furniture in person or online is not being able to visualize it, so this tool is such a great asset.”

Marxent has their VR technology in about 150 Macy’s stores around the country.

Plus, you can actually use the VR from home using the Macy’s app.

FOR MORE INFO:

Macy’s Dadeland Mall

7303 N. Kendall Drive

Miami, FL 33156

305-662-3400

l.macys.com/dadeland-in-miami-fl

