(WSVN) - Macy’s is giving viewers a sneak peek at the new balloons that will be flying over Manhattan this Thanksgiving!

Volunteers held a test run Saturday in New Jersey ahead of the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Some of the balloons are as tall as three and four story buildings.

Some of them include Mario, Pac-Man, Buzz Lightyear and Shrek.

You can see all the balloons, new and classic, here.

