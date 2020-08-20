MacLachlan sheds light on playing Edison opposite Hawke’s Tesla in historical drama

Current events from more than a century ago: before his name was slapped on a trendy car, Nikola Tesla helped light the world up. In the new film “Tesla,”we learn a lot about the man who didn’t feel the electricity when working with Thomas Edison.

Eve Hewson (as Anne Morgan): “If you Google ‘Nikola Tesla,’ you get 34 million results. It’s basically just four pictures. Beyond that, things get murky and more imaginative.”

Ethan Hawke lights up the screen as the inventor in the historical drama “Tesla.”

Kyle MacLachlan (as Thomas Edison): “Thomas Alva Edison. You got a light? Oh, Tesla, didn’t see you there.”

Kyle MacLachlan burned the midnight oil researching his role as Thomas Edison.

Kyle MacLachlan: “You try to piece together the ideas of who this guy really was, so that entails a lot of research, a lot of reading, which I really enjoy. There’s also film of him, Edison, moving through space, speaking. He was doing a tour, I think, of his factory at the time, so that physical movement is very helpful.”

“Tesla” blends modern dialogue with old time setting.

Kyle MacLachlan: “There was these occasional little sidebar moments, where suddenly you find yourself skipping out of the film for just a moment, almost like if the needle has jumped a groove on a phonograph. That’s a very old reference, but apt when it comes to Edison, because he also invented the phonograph, and it was like that. It’s sort of a surprise and unexpected and makes you think for a minute.”

Eve Hewson (as Anne Morgan): “The world we are living in is a dream that Tesla dreamed first.”

“Tesla” becomes available for digital rental on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.