(WSVN) - Macaulay Culkin reprised his “Home Alone” character Kevin McCallister for a new Google commercial, and it’s sure to make you nostalgic for the classic holiday film.

Culkin recreates some of the movie’s iconic scenes, including the party with dancing cardboard cut-outs — this time, with the help of his smart speaker.

You can watch the full ad below:

