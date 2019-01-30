Mac & Cheese/ Root & Bone, South Miami

(WSVN) - Grab your whisk. You’ll need it to whip up this cheesy dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Janine Booth

The Restaurant: Root & Bone, South Miami

The Dish: Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

1 lb. cavatappi pasta

2 tbsp. salt

¼ lb. butter

1½ cup yellow onion, finely diced

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp Dijon mustard

5 cups milk

2 bay leaves

¼ tsp. Tabasco sauce

1½ cups medium cheddar cheese, shredded

¾ cup Parmesan cheese

¾ cup cream cheese

2 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper, freshly ground

For Topping

4 oz. soft butter

1 pinch finely chopped thyme

2 cups leftover biscuit crumbs (can substitute panko or other bread crumbs available)

1 large pinch cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook the pasta to al dente for about eight minutes. Remove and cool pasta immediately in refrigerator on a flat, cold sheet pan.

In a separate pot, melt the butter. Add onions, and cook on low flame for three minutes until just softened and wilted. Add the paprika and toast lightly, then add the Dijon and Tabasco. Next, whisk in the flour and keep stirring the mixture for about five minutes constantly until a blonde roux is formed. Make sure roux is free of lumps, and then stir in the milk slowly while stirring. Simmer for 10 minutes and remove the bay leaves. Stir in the cheese in batches, being careful not to break the sauce.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Fold the macaroni into the hot cheese and pour into a 9-inch cast iron casserole dish. Top with a big pinch of shredded cheddar cheese.

For the topping:

Melt the butter in a saute pan, and toss the herbs, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper to coat.

Place a thin layer of the topping over the cheesy mac in the cast iron dish, and place in oven. Bake approximately 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly brown on top. Remove from oven and serve.

To Plate:

Spoon macaroni and cheese into plate or bowl. Garnish with chives and sea salt.

Serves: 4-5

Serving Suggestion:

Ella Fitzgerald cocktail (made with gin, lemon juice and aperol)

Root & Bone

5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33134

(786) 785-1001

rootnbone.com

