(WSVN) - One of the things to love about Lynn is how hard she works on special dinners for her family.

It’s a long-standing tradition in my family to prepare long before Thanksgiving. But I do like to do everything myself and adhere to the Martinez motto: It’s not how things taste, it’s how things look.

Welcome to our home. For our family, our Thanksgiving tradition, I mean, it goes back centuries, we start working on the food days before. It takes an army of people, so while the food is being prepared in the kitchen, we’re gonna focus on what else is important, and that is decorating the table.”

These Pottery Barn turkeys are centuries old.

Alcohol is also a tradition. And to make everything better, champagne!

Dinner’s ready! UberEats! Awesome! Thank you so much.

And that is our family’s Thanksgiving dinner tradition.

Thank you Shooters in Fort Lauderdale!

My friends do scoff, but I tell them if they think they can do a better Thanksgiving, bring it.

Like, bring it. Don’t make me cook.

