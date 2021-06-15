If you wanna stand out, custom sneakers will help you put your best foot forward.

Alex got to show off his kicks in January. Now we got to make our own soulful shoes.

Shireen and I went to the Cobblers, and they made all of our shoe dreams come true.

The Cobblers in Wynwood is the place to get your Nike’s and Jimmy Choos repaired and refurbished, but they can also customize your shoes from the sole up.

Jeremy Lacin: “The Cobbler is all about bringing the cutomer and the artisan together.”

From exotic materials to wild color styles, the cobblers make a work of art for your feet!

Alex Miranda: “Completely one of a kind!”

Alex Miranda got his custom kicks. Now it was our turn.

First step? Come up with some design ideas.

Lynn Martinez: “So, I’m getting my own custom sneaker. What would I want on it? Something that says me. Something certainly spiritual.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Oh my God, I’m getting my own sneaker? This is so cool!”

Lynn Martinez: “Maybe something with an animal print.”

Shireen Sandoval: “It’s gotta be feminine, it’s gotta be chic, sassy.”

Lynn Martinez: “Something happy. Maybe with white colors.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Unicorns. Glitter. Mixed textures.”

After submitting our ideas, the cobblers got to work, making magic out of leather, paint, rubber and glitter.

Jeremy Lacin: “When I first read Lynn’s request, I loved it because I’m also a Buddha fan. When I first read Shireen’s request, at first of course it was a list. I do believe our design brings 90% of her ideas. I’m pretty sure she’s gonna be happy with it.”

After many hours of work, our custom kicks were done!

Shireen Sandoval: “Ooooh, I’m so excited. Look how cute they are! Look at the unicorn! I love shoes. It’s a shoe gasm!”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh my, my shoes are finally here. They’ve arrived. Oh, my God, they’re so cute. Buddah! So, the peace sign means do no harm and take no [expletive].”

The attention to detail is amazing. The fit and finish: Perfect.

But these aren’t just works of art to be admired, these kicks are made for walking.

