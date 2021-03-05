Luxury jewelry brand Aaron Basha’s pop-up makes weekend stop at Aventura Mall

There’s treasure right here in South florida, but it’s not hidden. It’s out in the open at Aventura Mall.

The luxury jewelry brand Aaron Basha has a pop-up this weekend. This little truck has been making its way around town, and this is your last chance to shop, in person, for some of the same jewelry celebs like to wear.

Regina Basha, Aaron Basha: “Aaron Basha is a brand that’s synonymous with family, special moments and making people happy. It’s magical treasures for the child at heart.”

The Shireen Sandoval brand is synonymous with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and gas station wine. But I digress.

The Basha Beach pop-up is at Aventura Mall until Monday.

