MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The son of Miami-based rapper and record executive Luther Campbell, also known as “Uncle Luke,” was arrested in Miami Beach after, police said, he was spotted driving a stolen car while carrying what officials believe is cocaine.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers were dispatched after a license plate reader confirmed a vehicle that had been stolen in Miami was entering Miami Beach through the MacArthur Causeway, just after 9:15 a.m., Saturday.

Officers pulled over 25-year-old Luther Campbell Jr. as he was heading northbound on Washington Avenue, near Sixth Street.

An officer searching Campbell found a small clear baggie, with a white substance believed to be cocaine, in the suspect’s right front jean pocket. It has been sent to a Miami-Dade County lab for analysis.

A woman who was riding in the passenger seat, identified as 26-year-old Ceyla Barhan, told officers she had just met Campbell at E11EVEN Miami, a nightclub in downtown Miami, and he was taking her home.

According to the arrest report, when asked about the passenger, Campbell said, “I just met her at the club and was taking her home.”

The report further states that both Campbell and Barhan said she had no idea the car was stolen. She was released shortly after.

Investigators said Campbell has a police record and was driving with a suspended license.

He has been charged with third-degree grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

The car was later towed from the scene.

As of Saturday night, Campbell remained behind bars.

