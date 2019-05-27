Lure Fishbar at Loews Miami Beach Hotel celebrates 5th anniversary with special menu

Restaurants come and go, but Lure Fishbar has been luring in diners for five years. Deco stopped by the South Beach hotspot and checked out their anniversary pop-up menu.

Lure Fishbar at the Loews Hotel serves up fresh seafood all year long, but this summer, the menu is going from SoHo to SoBe.

Linda Villafane, hotel spokesperson: “To celebrate five years on the beach, we are offering an exclusive, two-month pop-up menu of the original Lure Fishbar in New York.”

Lure New York has been on the culinary scene for 15 years, and now, we’re getting a taste of the big apple.

Linda Villafane: “Lure New York is the only other outpost of this restaurant. We have selected items from the Lure New York menu well exclusively offer here at Lure South Beach beginning June 1 through July 31.”

They’re going over the top with the surf and turf.

Linda Villafane: “Our From SoHo to SoBe pop-up menu features signature Lure Fishbar New York items including a delicious lobster cruton, a whole two-pound lobster stuffed with dungeonous crab. For meat lovers, a 10-ounce filet mignon.”

The fish doesn’t get any fresher than the sushi bar.

Say the magic word and experience the shazam roll.

Of course, there are plenty of New York-themed cocktails.

Linda Villafane: “We also have some fantastic signature cocktails including fun names like the ‘I’ll have that’ and the SoHo Martini.”

They’ve been luring diners in for five years. Here’s to another five.

Linda Villafane: “Dining at Lure South Beach is like coming into a bustling brasserie. We are themed after the Queen Mary II, so you’ll have a nautical theme throughout. It’s an old-school homage to classic cruising.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lure Fishbar

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-4550

https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach/dining/restaurant

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.