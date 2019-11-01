Lupita Nyong’o revived Red from ‘Us’ for Halloween Horror Nights

(CNN) — The screams you heard may have been some of the people at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

That’s because actress Lupita Nyong’o recently scared the mess out of some attendees when she dressed up as her character from “Us.”

And there’s video of it.

Here’s how it all went down: Nyong’o paid a visit to the maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and got some frights of her own.

She then suited up as “Red,” the character she played in the famed Jordan Peele film.

To say that people were freaked out is an understatement.

Nyong’o also had some chilling words for those hoping to see an “Us” sequel.

“That’s the last time I’m making a horror movie,” she said.

