Luminosa Festival of Lights has Miami shining with Chinese lanterns

Jungle Island is full of lush tropical plants and wild animals. Now, the Miami Park is coming to life at night with an all new attraction. Deco is seeing the bright side with Luminosa Festival of lights.

By day, the animals roam Jungle Island in Miami, but at night, things are getting even wilder.

The park is lighting up the night sky with the Luminosa Festival of Lights.

Jason Chatfield: “The name is amazing. Luminosa just sounds cool, and what it is is Jungle Island’s interpretation of a traditional Chinese lantern festival.”

Handmade lanterns made of silk and steel have taken over 13 acres of the park. You’ll see animals, plants and some Miami hot spots.

Jason Chatfield: “When you first get in, of course we have some animals. We start you off slow and then bam! We hit you with a surprise. A 20-foot tall jellyfish!”

Check out the giant parrots and wild flowers and flying fish. Even the park’s flamingos are seeing double.

Jason Chatfield: “It’s just a really eclectic, sort of, diverse group of Chinese lanterns just like Miami is very diverse and eclectic, so it really represents the city.”

The eye popping display features over a million lights and visitors think it’s just brilliant.

Park Visitor No. 1: “It’s magical. I mean, you just get lost in it, but it’s the best place to get lost. Like, I don’t want to leave.”

Park Visitor No. 2: “It’s pretty impressive. I heard the light show Luminosa was going on, but I didn’t think they would have it so well put together. It’s pretty impressive.”

If you want to brighten up your night, welcome to the jungle.

If you want to go towards the light, you can get more info on Luminosa by clicking on the link down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Luminosa Festival of Lights

www.jungleisland.com/luminosa-chinese-lantern-festival/

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

305-400-7000

www.jungleisland.com/

