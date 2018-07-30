LuLu in the Grove creates canine-approved menu

Nothing beats going out to dinner with your best friend. Just the two of you hanging out and chowing down — what’s better than that? A SoFlo eatery has unleashed a special menu guaranteed to bowl over you and your BFF.

At LuLu in the Grove, you won’t be eating anything the owners wouldn’t dine on themselves.

Sylvano Bignon, owner: “What we did at home, we’re doing it at work to make it more interesting and to give a different flavor and taste to our friends.”

It’s all about presenting choices that taste great and make you feel good.

Sylvano Bignon: “We decided here to do a healthy menu, organic.”

Frequenting a local restaurant that turns out healthy meals is something that’s important to LuLu’s regulars.

Sylvano Bignon: “This has been a request from our neighbors who walk to the restaurant, who skateboard to the restaurant.”

All the culinary magic happens right here in the kitchen.

Once the ingredients are blended together, the food is ready to be presented in all its impressive beauty.

That’s right — LuLu has come up with delicious dishes just for dogs.

Jessica Conway, employee: “So we worked with this special chef and we made this menu specifically for the dogs in the Coconut Grove area.”

All the recipes are canine-approved.

Jessica Conway: “So we actually had a tasting and we settled on the most popular ones.”

A trio of tail-wagging treats awaits your four-legged friend.

Jessica Conway: “We have the Canine Craving, which is a skirt steak and sweet potato. Then we have the Pooch Pasta which comes with gluten-free penne, red peppers, carrots and peas. Then we have the Healthy Hound which is brown rice, turkey peas and spinach.”

Of course, LuLu makes a variety of dishes for its human clientele.

But should you get the urge to check out what’s pleasing your pooch, feel free.

You won’t be the first person to do so.

Jessica Conway: “The Healthy Hound would be my favorite. I just like the turkey, the brown rice, it’s the most wholesome in my opinion.”

Dogs being dogs, you can never tell how your best buddy will react to what’s in the bowl.

Some will politely pass on the meal.

Some will find it hard to share.

Others will just settle in and gobble it all down.

In the end, going to dinner with your best friend is a win-win situation.

Alex, customer: “To be honest, he’s a dog, so he’s not too picky, but the food she just gave him, he loved and he ate up in about five seconds.”

Snacks, for humans or canines, not included.

FOR MORE INFO:

LuLu in the Grove

3105 Commodore Plaza

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 447-5858

luluinthegrove.com

