Ludi Lin negotiating to play Liu Kang in 2021 live-action ‘Mortal Kombat’ film

(WSVN) - Ludi Lin is in negotiations with New Line Cinema to play Liu Kang in the live-action “Mortal Kombat” movie.

Lin was in an episode of “Black Mirror,” and he played a fighting character in a “Mortal Kombat” inspired video game.

Kang is one of the seven original characters introduced in the first “Mortal Kombat” game.

The plot for the new reboot remains unknown.

The film is set to be released on March 5, 2021.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.