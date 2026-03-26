(WSVN) - Some of the biggest names in music will be under one roof for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

It’s going to be star-studded night, as Ludacris, back for the second time as host for Thursday’s ceremony, pulls double duty.

“I have to step it up a notch, you know what I mean? Life’s all about progression and elevation, so this being my second time, I feel good,” said Ludacris. “Got a strong team around me and, I mean, come on now, iHeart family, I started in radio, so this is a full-circle moment.”

The rapper will host, perform and receive the 2026 Landmark Award as recognition for his impact on the music scene since his debut.

“As artists, you know, we try our best to make the best music, and you can never predict how much of a lasting impression your music is gonna have on the culture,” said Ludacris, “but, you know, when it’s been over two decades and you’re able to reflect on having a Landmark Award, it kind of forces you to think about that impact, and I’m just extremely grateful and so honored.”

As for the nominees, Taylor Swift leads the pack with nine nominations. Breakthrough Artist of the Year Alex Warren, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter are close behind with eight.

Miley Cyrus will also be honored with the Innovator Award.

“People are still watching ‘Hannah Montana,’ and for her career to have lasted that many decades — I was just talking about myself, she’s been in it longer than me — to keep that level ahead and continue to ascend is something that needs to be showcased and definitely applauded,” said Ludacris.

Luda won’t spoil too much, but he thinks fans will be pleasantly surprised.

“This is really what the fans want, and I think that iHeart has their ear close to the streets of what the fans truly want, and that’s how music and award shows and who gets honored and who gets awarded should be,” he said.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. Thursday night, right here on 7.

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