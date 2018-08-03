Lovely Roses specializes in preserving your old flowers

Most people love getting flowers, but what they don’t like is having to throw out dead flowers a few days later. Now you don’t have to toss them. Instead, enjoy them for a long, long time. Deco found a place where you can get blooms that’ll last for years — and best of all, they’re real flowers.

Everything is coming up roses in Coral Gables. That’s thanks to Lovely Roses on Miracle Mile.

Bicky Robaina, owner: “Lovely Roses is a new and different florist which specializes in preserved roses.”

This shop has flower power, and the roses have staying power.

Bicky Robaina: “A preserved rose is basically a real rose that has been dried up to last one to three years.”

And this is a high-tech drying method.

Bricky Robaina: “Once the natural rose is at its best point, it’s cut and put in a chemical formula, which dries up the flower and takes away the color.

After that, the roses are ready for their new hue.

Blue, purple or pink — Lovely Roses can make the blooms any color you want.

Bicky Robaina: “We even have special ones, which is a rainbow, and we have bi-colored roses.”

Once the flowers are preserved, you pick their colors and how you want them arranged.

From flags, to centerpieces, to clear boxes with room for something sweet, they can do it all.

Check out the Deco Drive Lovely Roses.

Bicky Robaina: “We can customize any letter you want. It can be from a first name, it can be from a person you are giving it to. We can put whatever letter you want.”

There’s even a way to use Lovely Roses to pop the question — and one that is perfect for a princess.

Bicky Robaina: “We also have a glass dome, which is popular because it’s a copy of the movie ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ It’s a single rose.”

Lovely Roses can be shipped all over the U.S.

Bicky Robaina: “Our prices vary starting at $50 to over $500, depending on how many roses and the type of box.”

Check out the flowers Lovely Roses made for Deco. Our colors looks so bright!

FOR MORE INFO:

Lovely Roses

88 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 800-5683

www.lovelyroses.com

