The cast and director of the new movie "She Came to Me," which has been granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement for promotion and interviews.

Peter Dinklage is feeling the music in the new rom-com “She Came to Me.”

Well, not so much.

But his co-star, Anne Hathaway, is totally feeling Deco’s vibe.

Anne Hathaway: “I’m just all about it. That is beautiful.”

Anne plays Peter’s wife and therapist, who encourages her composer hubby to…

Patricia: “You need to take a walk.”

Steven: “Doc, I walked Levi 15 minutes ago.”

Patricia: “I don’t mean around the block. You need to get lost, Steven.”

In order to find inspiration, which ends up inspiring him all the way to Marisa Tomei’s bed.

Oh the drama. But it also begs the question, where do Anne, Marisa and director Rebecca Miller like to escape to when they need a creative boost?

Anne Hathaway: “If i told you, you might find me there.”

I mean hello, Deco can keep a secret but we’ll let it slide.

Rebecca Miller: “The ocean would be my favorite. Or looking at the Hudson River. The Hudson River, which is a character in this movie, i just love. I love it in the city. I love it upstate. I just love looking at the Hudson River.

Marisa Tomei: “I love an empty dance room, with like the sprung dance floor and the mirrors on the wall. A lot of time that’s where you start rehearsals. And I love that it’s just, that’s beautiful. I love all the possibility that can happen when you walk in that room.”

In the film, Marisa’s character is obsessed with love.

But when it comes to ways to show affection in real life…

Marisa Tomei: “Brushing my hair. I like when someone brushes my hair. I don’t care who it is. It can be a grandma. It can be a toddler. It can be anyone in between.”

Rebecca Miller. Breakfast in bed. Even if it’s just toast and coffee makes me so happy. “

Anne Hathaway: “The first thing that came to mind, genuinely, was like fill up the gas tank. Like someone who wants to make sure I’m getting some place safely. You know.”

