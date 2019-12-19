Love at first dance: ‘Flirty Dancing’ brings new twist to dating

The producers of Fox’s new dating series, “Flirty Dancing,” have an edgy new formula for love. Combine the raw eroticism of “The Price is Right” with the sexual tension of “Who Wants to be a Bricklayer.” Here’s a look at “Flirty Dancing.”

Fox’s new series, “Flirty Dancing,” hosted by Jenna Dewan, puts a spin on the dating show — bringing blind dates to the dance floor.

Jenna Dewan: “We have people that come on the show. Obviously, they’re looking for love. They’ve tried all different avenues. We match them with two matches who also learn dances, and then they meet for the very first time on the dance floor.”

Singles decide if they’ve found love at first dance, picking the match with the strongest connection.

Jenna Dewan: “I’ve never played matchmaker, but I’ve gotten very committed to this, so I learn about all the people coming on the show, and what’s worked in the past in dating, what’s not, what they’re looking for.”

We got a sneak peek at the rehearsals. Turns out, the singles get a little practice before their big moment.

Jenna Dewan: “Yes, we’re doing incredible choreography. It comes down to it not being about the dance. It’s about the moments in every dance you’re doing. Every move you’re doing expresses a part of your own personality.”

“Flirty Dancing” premieres on Sunday, Dec. 29 on 7.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.