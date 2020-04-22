Loup de Mer/ MILA, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Turn your kitchen into a French bistro. A chef’s seafood recipe will have the whole family saying “OK” to having to stay home for dinner. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nicolas Mazier

The Restaurant: MILA, Miami Beach

The Dish: Loup de Mer

Ingredients:

Confit bell pepper:

10 pc Red bell pepper

4 pc Yellow bell pepper

100 g. Garlic clove

100 g. White onion, finely chopped

100 g. Olive oil, blend

2 Thyme branches

1 Rosemary branch

1 Basil branch

1 Fennel branch (top part)

Salt

Pepper

60 g. White balsamic vinegar

Branzino filets:

Salt and pepper to season

Sauce vierge:

500 g. Olive Oil, Blend

10 g. Parsley, chopped

10 g. Sage, chopped

Salt

Pepper

150 g. Lemon Juice

Method of Preparation:

Confit Bell Pepper:

Remove seeds and white parts from bell pepper and slice. In a sauce pot, sweat onion with olive oil, then add bell pepper.

Add whole garlic clove, herbs and fennel, but keep them whole to be removed when cooked.

Add more oil if needed. Bell pepper are cooked when soft but not falling apart.

Once cooked, remove herbs, garlic and fennel. Store bell peppers with the cooking oil.

Before serving, drain bell peppers and add white balsamic vinegar. To be served just warm, not hot.

Branzino:

Season filet with salt and pepper on both sides.

Cook the filet skin side down, finish in oven if necessary.

Sauce Vierge:

Chop herbs and add to the rest of the ingredients.

To Plate:

Place the filet on the plate with the sauce on top, confit bell pepper and grilled lemon next to it.

MILA

800 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.milarestaurant.com

*Currently, MILA is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Like so many other restaurants featured in Bite with Belkys over the years, they will need your support once they reopen.

