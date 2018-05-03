Los Angeles-based retailer selling ‘Extreme Cut Out’ jeans for $168

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A Los Angeles-based retailer is selling a high-priced pair of jeans that is making people turn heads.

Carmar Denim’s new “Extreme Cut Out Jean” is making waves through the internet for its high price tag and its highly revealing look.

“Extreme Cut Out Pant is a high rise pant with large statement cutouts on front and back,” the website says in the product description.

The jeans, which are basically just seams, are void of any fabric and run for the price of $168.

But at least they have pockets.

