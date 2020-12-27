Lori Loughlin is scheduled to be released from prison on Monday

(WSVN) - Actress Lori Loughlin is scheduled to be released from prison on Monday.

She was given a two-month sentence after she and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty for their role in a college admissions scandal to get their daughters into college.

Giannulli continues to serve his five-month prison sentence and is expected to be released in April 2021.

