Looks that kill: Bloody eyeliner emerges as new Halloween trend

It’s one of the most difficult questions of our time: what to wear for Halloween. Gory to glam, Deco’s own Alex Miranda has a new terrifying trend to tell us about.

As any makeup artist will tell you, it’s all about the eyes, even for Halloween — and if you thought those cat-eye contact lenses were freaky, you haven’t seen anything yet. It’s a new, eye-popping trend that Deco got a makeup master class in: bloody eyeliner.

Halloween is right around the corner, and whether you’re going as a superhero or a skeleton, The Makeup Club in Hollywood can bring your nightmares to life.

Michelle George, The Makeup Club: “The Makeup Club is a boutique makeup store. This is definitely the place to come for all your Halloween products and to learn a little bit more, ’cause we also have a classroom where we teach courses as well.”

The store has all the tools you need to become a Day of the Dead diva, or a zombie in serious need of some Crest Whitestrips.

Here’s a trend that’ll have you seeing red. Glam up your inner goblin with some bloody eyeliner.

Michelle George: “This is a trend you’re probably gonna see folks wearing around Halloween. It’s just a nice, subtle way to really gore out your glam look this Halloween.”

Tiffany Alonso, @beauty2blood, Instagram: “It’s more like an Instagram, YouTube trend, so a lot of YouTube influencers and Instagram influencers started posting stuff like that.”

Wanna try it for yourself? Here’s a terrifying tutorial.

Tiffany Alonso: “So first I’m going to be doing red eye shadow, using a blending brush to give it a nice blend. I’m gonna go ahead and grab my black eyeliner, and I’m going to line her eyes. For the bloody eyeliner, I like to use blood gel and go ahead and imitate an eyeliner. So this was blood gel, now I’m gonna add liquid blood. Just cleaning it up, just blending it out … and then there you have it. That’s the bloody eyeliner.”

If you don’t want to go through the trouble, let the experts do it for you.

Michelle George: “Here we usually host special effects classes, but if you really want to get your makeup done, you can definitely schedule a private session with Tiffany herself.”

If you want to learn how to create these looks, The Makeup Club hosts a pro-makeup course once a month — and, you know, if you’re heading to the bar this weekend, and really don’t want guys to bother, this could be a great solution.

