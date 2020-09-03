Look stylish for Labor Day Weekend with crochet swimwear from Montce Swim

Crochet isn’t just a hobby anymore. It’s a fashion statement, and with the upcoming holiday weekend bringing some socially-distanced fun in the sun, we’re diving into a swimwear trend that has celebrities in stitches.

Harry Styles likes crochet enough to wear it in his “Watermelon Sugar” music video, and other celebs like Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra and Miranda Kerr have shown it off, too.

So can you, thanks to SoFlo-based Montce Swim.

Brooke Hasluck, Montce Swim: “We are a fit-focused swimwear brand that really focuses on making women feel beautiful in their bodies.”

We checked out their crochet line at the SLS South Beach Hotel’s Hyde Beach lounge area.

Brooke Hasluck: “Every single thing is handmade. We take a lot of pride in that. We want everything to be absolutely perfect, down to every single stitch.”

A big part of that is making sure the swimwear is comfy.

Brooke Hasluck: “When you think of crochet, it’s usually kind of scratchy. Ours is so amazing. With the four-way stretch, it’s really able to move and breathe. It’s not going to be hot or heavy at all. It’s gonna be light, super breezy.”

While it’s trendy for the summer — we live in South Florida, guys. It’s basically summer all the time.

Brooke Hasluck: “Crochet done right can be worn whenever, especially being in Florida, it translates from summer to fall. It’s a Bohemian, amazing trend that really can translate anytime.”

And better yet…

Brooke Hasluck: “We are a brand that really caters to all women, so there’s really something for everyone here.”

Montce Swim has boutiques in Flagler Village and the Design District.

FOR MORE INFO:

Montce Swim- Miami Design District

3810 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

786-615-3199

www.montce.com

SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1701

www.sbe.com/hotels/sls-hotels/south-beach

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.