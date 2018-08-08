Look for fashion treasures at The House of Findings

How do you improve an outfit? How do you make it pop, stand out? You get Shireen to wear it, that’s how! At The House of Findings in Upper Buena Vista, it’s all about finding one unique piece and then building around it. But first you have to find it, and going on that kind of treasure hunt is one of Shireen’s Favorite Things.

Bold, unique and different.

That’s what you’ll find at The House of Findings.

Mayra Gonzalez, owner: “What we do is we mix vintage, global, upcycle and handmade goods.”

The one-of-a-kind boutique opened its doors just a few months ago in Upper Buena Vista.

A new shopping sanctuary built around three beautiful banyan trees.

Shireen Sandoval: “You’re going to dress Deco Drive, right?”

Mayra Gonzalez: “I most certainly am.”

Shireen Sandoval: “I mean Deco Drive does like to be naked, but…”

Mayra Gonzalez: “Hello!”

Mayra Gonzalez knows her stuff.

Mayra Gonzalez: “Real cool style happens when you mix eras, price-points, labels, looks.”

Whether it’s the Victorian era or the 90’s, she personally hand-picks all pieces.

Mayra Gonzalez: “I am actually known for sharing my fashion secrets.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Good! Yay! We’re in the right place.”

Mayra Gonzalez: “I go to garage sales, thrift stores, estate sales.”

Local designers make gorgeous goods for The House of Findings too, like these basket bags.

Shireen Sandoval: “When you walk in here, it’s just so yummy!”

For Shireen’s Favorite Things, Mayra styled Shireen in retro black and white earrings, and a colorful jumpsuit.

How about this fashion-forward bedazzled turban?

Mayra Gonzalez: “You can still be kind of following a particular trend if that’s what you want to do, but you can still stand out with a unique piece that no one else is gonna have.”

Building your outfit around one unique piece is today’s top trend.

Mayra Gonzalez: “We restore the pieces, we restyle them, we make sure that they’re in perfect condition.”

Whether you’re gifting or just looking for something great for your wardrobe, The House of Findings will help you find what you’re looking for.

That’s why it’s one of Shireen’s Favorite Things.

Mayra Gonzalez: “Bye, Deco Drive! Thank you for coming.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The House of Findings

5030 NE 2nd Ave. #404

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 558-4038

https://thehouseoffindings.com/

