“Destination Wedding” reunites Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, who’ve had a happy professional relationship that’s lasted way longer than most Hollywood marriages.

Keanu Reeves (as Frank): “That’s a nice dress.”

Winona Ryder (as Lindsay): “Thank you. I like your jacket.”

Keanu Reeves (as Frank): “Thanks.”

Most things in Hollywood come and go. For Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves, their 30-year friendship and on-screen chemistry has withstood the test of time. The new rom-com “Destination Wedding” is their fourth film together.

Keanu Reeves (as Frank): “You might as well just stick us together.”

Winona Ryder: “We were working before there was, like, Wikipedia or computers.”

Keanu Reeves: “Yeah.”

Winona Ryder: “So, like we really knew…”

Keanu Reeves: “We’re analog.”

Winona Ryder: “Yeah.”

Keanu Reeves: “We’re old.”

Winona Ryder: “But we are that.”

Keanu Reeves: “We’re vaudeville.”

Winona Ryder: “We’re vaudeville, baby.”

Their off-screen friendship makes it easy for them to play a couple on screen. In this movie, they play bickering wedding guests who end up falling in love.

Winona Ryder (as Lindsay): “Can you just carry me, please?”

Keanu Reeves: “We like each other and, uh, personally, and I think professionally we have such a shorthand, because we have gone up against it and gone through the process many times.”

After starring in three other films, including 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” Winona feels like there was no one better to play her love interest than her longtime friend.

Winona Ryder: “I have so much love and respect for him, and it really, like, genuinely makes going to work and working an absolute pleasure.”

Winona Ryder (as Lindsay): “Do you have a special need?”

Keanu Reeves (as Frank): “Yes. I need to be over there.”

And, when it comes to destination weddings, Keanu says he doesn’t hesitate to book a flight.

Keanu Reeves: “I’ve been to London, France, Mexico.”

Winona Ryder: “Oh, my God, I didn’t realize.”

Keanu Reeves: “Uh, Uruguay.”

Winona Ryder: “Really?”

And check this out: It looks like Keanu’s auditioning for a sequel of “Wedding Crashers.” This couple was getting married when they found out he was at the hotel bar. The groom is a big “Matrix” fan, so some guests went over and got him to pose for a pic.

