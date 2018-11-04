MIAMI (WSVN) - Some stars of the big and small screen came down to help push the Latina vote ahead of the midterm elections.

High-profile actors like Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez and Zoe Saldana got the crows fired up at event held at Ball & Chain along Southwest 8th Street in Little Havana, Sunday.

Attendees pushed the Latina community to get out to cast their ballots on Tuesday.

“Well, here’s how you can make a difference: by voting. Vote!” said Saldana.

Participants at the event were hopeful that they could help increase the numbers at the polls.

