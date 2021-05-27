There’s nothing like Memorial Day at the movies. It kicks off the summer box office season — just as people are finally going back to theaters. Here are some of this summer’s sizzlers.

Cillian Murphy (as Emmett): “I don’t know why you came all the way up here. There’s nothing left.”

Summer is sure to be a real scream on the big screen and streaming, with “A Quiet Place Part II.”

The don’t-make-a-sound-or-a-creature-will-kill-you flick picks up where the first one left off.

Emily Blunt: “If the first film was almost like how do you avoid getting cut, I feel like the essence of this film is like, ‘Oh, my God, how do you stop the bleeding?'”

Emily Blunt (as Cruella De Vil): “From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else.”

Emma Stone stars in a chic version of “Cruella,” Ella for short, a budding fashion designer in the ’70’s looking for her big break.

Emma Stone: “Once you put on this wild black and white hair, and this incredible makeup, and these completely unique costumes on you feel like Cruella De Vil. The villains are always kind of the fun ones.”

Melissa Barrera (as Vanessa): “We are not powerless, we are powerful.”

“In the Heights” will sing and dance its way into your heart. The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is about life in a New York Latin neighborhood.

Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson): “Who drives like a bat out of hell?”

Tej Parker (Ludacris): “A Toretto.”

Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson): “Exactly.”

Feel the need for speed? The Toretto crew sure does in “Fast & Furious 9.”

They’re trying to catch a highly skilled assassin with crazy good driving skills. Wonder if they practiced on I-95?

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow): “You don’t know everything about me. I’ve lived a lot of lives.”

Scarlett Johansson: “Former KGB assassin, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avenger.”

Time to get to know Natasha Romanoff.

Scarlett Johansson stars as “Black Widow,” who’s facing a dangerous conspiracy tied to her past. Sounds like trouble to me.

James Gunn: “It’s gonna be different from any superhero movie ever made.”

If you like villains, “The Suicide Squad” is doing its best evil laugh just for you.

Idris Elba: “‘The Suicide Squad’ is just a twisted fantasy of characters.”

James Gunn: “Within each character, there is a certain beauty. Within most of them. Some are just crappy through and through.”

I know a few of those.

Jennifer Hudson (as Aretha Franklin): (singing) “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me.”

It’s just the way Aretha wanted. “Respect” is a biopic about the life of the legendary soul singing diva. It stars Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson.

Before Aretha passed, she gave Jennifer her blessing to play her in this highly anticipated film.

