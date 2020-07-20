Lolo’s Surf Cantina offering ‘Burritos in the Sand’ package for hungry beach-goers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With summer heating up in South Florida, it’s the perfect time for a beach day. If you’re spending hours under the sun, you need something to keep you refreshed and refueled. Deco found a grab-and-go meal deal that has everything you need for an afternoon on the water.

You’ve heard of putting your toes in the sand, but what about your burri-toes?!

Lolo’s Surf Cantina in Miami Beach knows all about dishing out delicious flavors and keeping it cool for the summer.

Mahmood Abousalem, Lolo’s Surf Cantina: “Lolo’s Surf Cantina offers authentic Mexican cuisine with a contemporary twist. We’re known for our fresh ingredients, fun vibes. We’re steps away from the beach.”

This South Florida favorite is now serving up something special to go. And by to-go, we mean you can take it with you straight to the beach.

Mahmood Abousalem: “The ‘Burritos in the Sand’ package comes with a Lolo’s cooler bag, two burritos of choice, guacamole and chips, a bottle of pre-batched Lolo’s margarita, and a burrito blanket that, once laid out, it stretches out six feet.”

The “Burritos in the Sand” package is perfect for anyone who wants a meal with a view, and what better drink to enjoy by the water than an ice-cold margarita?

Mahmood Abousalem: “The bottle fits about four drinks, maybe a little bit over, so each person probably gets two drinks.”

Those margaritas are the perfect pairing for some fresh burritos, which are one of Lolo’s specialties.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Our burritos come with flour tortillas, rice, beans. The proteins, you can get chicken, beef, or shrimp, salsa verde.”

Tiffany Pazos, customer: “The margaritas are definitely exceptional and by far my favorite part, but the burritos were also really filling and fresh.”

Ordering is easy. Just call ahead and pick up your order.

Don’t sleep on this deal, because Lolo’s told Deco it’s a steal.

Mahmood Abousalem: “The package is a lot more expensive than the price we’re offering it for. We’re offering it at $69. Really the regular price of the package is over $100.”

Tiffany Pazos: “Knowing that we could be safe with fresh food, on the beach in Miami, is an experience that everybody wants to have, and so we came to Lolo’s, and it was a lot of fun for us.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

161 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-735-6973

loloscantina.com

