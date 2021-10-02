There’s a new bakery in town that’s taking the color pink to the next level. Deco’s checking out a spot that’s all about sugar, spice and everything nice.

Life is sweet at Lolita Dessert Club in North Miami Beach.

The new European-inspired bakery is serving up tasty treats and fairy tale vibes.

Becky Morel, Lolita Dessert Club: “We have macarons. We have bon bons, things like that, and we wanna go for a chic look, so we have very pink, very floral, all of that. It looks kind of like a Barbie dream house.”

Feeling French? How about nine flavors of colorful macarons to choose from?

And, if you love marshmallows, you gotta get the bon bons.

Becky Morel: “A bon bon is a chocolate-covered marshmallow, and we have a variety of different toppings. We have coconut and sprinkles. They come in milk chocolate, white chocolate, pink chocolate and dark chocolate.”

If that’s not oogey gooey enough, check out the s’mores cookie.

Becky Morel: “Our s’mores cookie, inside is chocolate chips and marshmallow, and what we do is, we put marshmallows on top, and we torch them to get that real campfire vibe.”

Don’t stop at just one cookie, though. These are all baked fresh daily, so treat yo self.

Rina Ashkenazi, customer: “They’re really good, and they’re really soft inside, and when you bite into them, they’re like delicious.”

And these cool crepe desserts are out of “cone-trol.”

Becky Morel: “So, for the crepe brulee, what we do is, we get a scoop of banana pudding, we roll that inside of a crepe, and we put a custard cream on top of it, and then we put sugar, and then we brulee it, and then we top it with an Oreo or a strawberry.”

The cheesecake crepe also takes a scoop of banana pudding, but this one gets topped with homemade cheesecake cream, raspberry sauce, cookie crumbles, a cookie and a fresh strawberry. Yum!

Another fun thing about Lolita’s is the whole shop is super photo friendly, from the flowers outside to the decor inside … and, yes, they totally want you to snap those selfies.

Becky Morel: “Everything is super floral and girly, so it’s just a different magical experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lolita Dessert Club

17840 W Dixie Highway

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

lolitadessertclub.com

