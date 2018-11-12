Loews Miami Beach’s Bellhop Bar pays homage to golden era of cocktailing

No need to smuggle a bunch of alcohol in your luggage. The Loews Miami Beach Hotel is doing it for you these days. The hotel is putting a nostalgic twist on the way it serves its cocktails.

Every day at 5 p.m. at the Loews Miami Beach hotel, this hunk of junk gets rolled out.

What’s an upscale hotel thinking by displaying this to its guests?

Wait just a second. There are drinks in there! Alcoholic drinks!

I’m sorry for ever doubting you.

Linda Villafane, PR director: “The Bellhop Bar by Loews Hotels is a retrofitted luggage trunk packed with locally, handcrafted, pre-batched cocktails.”

This isn’t your average watering hole.

Once the bartenders have it in position, it’s opened up, and behold … your drinks await.

Linda Villafane: “It is an homage to the old, golden era of cocktailing and the golden era of travel when the traveler would pack up their clothes in a trunk, get on a train and be off on their next adventure.”

Now tell us about those cocktails.

Linda Villafane: “The Miami Startini is an homage to all things starfruit, so we use freshly pureed starfruit juice and garnish with a piece of starfruit as well.”

Jeff Kruse, customer: “It’s super refreshing. It’s got a really nice flavor.”

If that’s not your style, there’s a second selection to choose from.

Linda Villafane: “The Old Fashioned con Mango is a mango-infused old fashioned. It uses mango bitters, dehydrated mango as a garnish and mango-infused simple syrup.”

Zac Bleicher, customer: “It was really good. If you like old fashioneds and a whiskey cocktail, it was really smooth.”

The bellhop bar also serves up sparkling wine and red wine.

Whatever you order, it comes with a personal touch and service that’s always ready to roll.

Zac Bleicher: “You’re used to coming to a bar and just getting a drink, but having it feel like it’s coming out of this trunk that they just rolled up is really awesome.”

Cheers to that.

The Bellhop Bar will be sticking around through mid-January. And if you’re traveling during the holidays, 18 other Loews Hotels also have a Bellhop Bar with their own local spin on cocktails.

FOR MORE INFO:

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 604-1601

https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach

