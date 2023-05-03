From prince to king, fans of the monarchy will be watching King Charles’ coronation Saturday, so why not do it in a regal manner over in Miami Beach? The Loews Hotel knows all about how to make you feel special. And they’re having a watch party that’s going down in the history books.

Instead of being crammed in the streets of London to watch Charles become king this Saturday, grab a royal spot at the Loews Hotel in Miami Beach.

Cynthia Keller-Sanchez, Loews Executive Pastry Chef: “We’re all ready and super excited to toast the new king with our pinkies up.”

Jesse Ramirez: “It’s a great atmosphere and a great place to be to celebrate this awesome occasion with my friends.”

Their swanky but scrumptious eats and drinks are all there to satisfy your majesty’s appetite.

Cynthia Keller-Sanchez: “We’re celebrating the coronation with fantastic tea sandwiches. We have an awesome signature cocktail. It’s called London Calling. It includes gin, juniper, rosemary and prosecco.”

And if watching at all that bling gets your taste buds going for something rich, try the desserts.

Cynthia Keller-Sanchez: “The pastry is the best part, and of course everything is adorned with gold. We have strawberry shortcake, a fantastic keylime tart because of course we’re in Miami, and we have fresh meringue piped and torched and a nice little green decor.”

This grandiose spread is fit for a king — or queen.

Jesse Ramirez: “We had some chocolates, a little bit of macaroons with a gold touch on there. They were so pretty. They were delicious.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.