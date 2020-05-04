Lockbox Escape Room providing entertainment for those with quarantine fatigue

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - After weeks of quarantine, we’re all ready for an escape.

Now you can escape, but you’ll still be in quarantine.

Lockbox Escape Room in Plantation is giving people a chance to try to escape one of their three rooms online.

One man on a Zoom call said the quarantine is beginning to wear on him.

The man said, “I’m just stuck at home with my wife, and I don’t like her much anymore.”

Charles Odenz, Lockbox Escape Room: “They’re enjoying it. They’re like, ‘I came here to get locked in an experience.’ It brings them to a different world.”

Odenz described some of the games.

Charles Odenz: “You are an investigator for the CIA trying to track down an assassin. Your friend is convicted of murdering his girlfriend. The person who is framing him has planted a bomb, and you have to diffuse the bomb and break him out of prison before his sentence is carried out.”

The whole operation underwent a virtual makeover.

Charles Odenz: “A mixture of video with picture and a live interaction with the game masters.”

The game master can give you hints but won’t provide any answers.

Charles Odenz: “They’re going to give you a little nudge, and then hopefully get you to that ‘A-ha!’ moment.”

You can do live, interactive puzzles from the safety of your home.

Another man on the Zoom call said, “It’s kind of fun to do something together but apart.”

The game takes an hour to complete, but as Odenz says, be sure to space out the drinks.

Charles Odenz: “It started off with, ‘Let’s take a shot every time we get something right.'”

One game is $50, and you can invite as many friends as you want.

Charles Odenz: “We’ve had people do it as small as a couple or even one person, up to team-building events of 15 people at a time.”

Just be sure to pick your smarter fiends.

Charles Odenz: “To be diplomatic, it’s for everyone but definitely for people that enjoy solving puzzles.”

For more info:

lockboxescaperoom.com

954-533-2933

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.