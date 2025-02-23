MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of young South Florida women put their best face forward in Miami Gardens.

The local students competed in the Miss Miami Gardens Scholarship Competition, held Saturday night at Florida Memorial University’s Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts.

The winner received a top prize of $1,000 toward their undergraduate and graduate studies.

7News’ Tavares Jones, who serves as the executive director of the scholarship program, hosted the competition, which empowers women to chase their dreams while also giving back.

